‘Always remember why you started’ – Aya Ayettey tells next generation of ladies in STEM

Business News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: Stanbic Bank

Mrs. Aya Ayettey, Head, of Production Assurance & Customer Care at Stanbic Bank Ghana has entreated young ladies studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related courses and aspiring to go into STEM careers to always stay true to their goals, to surmount the numerous challenges they may face in their fields of work.



Aya Ayettey gave the advice during the Career Choices Seminar at the just-ended Stanbic/KNUST WiSTEM Girls’ Camp where she shared her inspiring career journey with the young delegates.



According to her, Science and Technology had always been a fascinating concept due to her inquisitive and curious nature. She said.



“Growing up I wondered about the magic that got things like cars moving, why lights in cars don’t go off when there is a power cut etc. This curiosity led me to pursue science and eventually narrowed it to technology. Eventually, I realized how few women were in the men-dominated area of STEM, and that even motivated me more to add my name to the list of women breaking the glass ceiling in STEM”.



“My first lecture at the university, I thought I was lost because I had more than two guys walk up to me to inform me ‘this is the IT class’, just because I was the only lady at the time, out of 42 students. I don’t need to bore you with the disparaging and misogynistic comments I had to endure from my coursemates. This discrimination still sadly exists in some STEM fields of work. That is why I want to encourage you all to never give up. You’ll see, feel, and hear worse things about your gender and capabilities in the world of work, but always keep in mind why you started and where you want to get to”, she added.



Aya also shared that lack of confidence isn’t what seems to be holding back women in STEM. According to her, the latest studies have found that women in STEM courses are often more confident than men. She further implored all stakeholders to look for other reasons for the failure to attract and retain more women in STEM professions, despite many attempts to do so.



The career choices seminar gave about 300 girls selected from 23 Senior High Schools in the Ashanti, Bono, and Western North regions the opportunity to learn from renowned Women and Men in various STEM fields including doctors, engineers, professors, and scientists who shared their stories with the girls.



Learning activities at the 5-day Stanbic/KNUST STEM camp included career development and growth, critical thinking in design management, effective communication and pitching, introduction to scientific literature review, artificial intelligence, as well as mentorship.



These together with the various practical STEM competitions, provided hands-on experience to students as well as a comprehensive developmental program to prepare the girls for a competitive labor market in the STEM fields.