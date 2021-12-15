Aluworks PLC commends govt for 35.77% duty on cheap aluminium products

Business News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Aluworks petitioned GITC to help stop chip imports from China



Profit of Aluworks dropped by 12 percent in 2020 due to dumping of cheap aluminium products



35.77 percent duty would help Aluworks compete, Prof Wosornu



Chairman of Aluworks PLC, Lade Wosornu, has commended the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority for imposing an additional duty of 35.77 percent on cheap aluminium products from China.



He said the move will enable Aluwork PLC to compete favourably in the aluminium products market of Ghana.



He said the decision comes after Aluwork petitioned the Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC) last year to put in measures to curb the dumping of cheap aluminium products from China which was negatively affecting the survival of local industries.



Lade Wosornu said cheap aluminium imports from China affected their operations to the extent that in 2020 they sold only 3,665 tonnes (GH¢68.975 million) - a 12 percent drop compared to 2019 where they recorded sales of 4,168 tonnes (GH¢76.993 million).



"In 2020 we purchased 3,776 tonnes from Volta Aluminium Company (against a budget of 5,600 tonnes) and produced for the market 3,672 tonnes compared to 2019 where we purchased 4,302 tonnes and sold 4,318 tonnes," he said.



The Chairman said the imposition of duty and measures been put in place by the leadership of Aluworks PLC would help position them as a resilient trustworthy leader of aluminium product industry and supplier of choice offering tailor-made products to discerning customers.