Already burdened traders were also affected by tidal waves - Dzifa Gomashie

Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, has averred that traders who have been gravely impacted by the closure of land borders were also victims of the recent tidal wave.



She wondered how these affected traders and residents of Keta and its environs survive after their businesses have been temporarily halted by government.



Dzifa Gomashie called on government to review its decision to reopen land borders if the initial announcement was done hastily.



“Considering the fact that they were the same people affected by the tidal waves last year, how do they survive?” she asked.



“If the impact of the prolonged closure was not thought through before the decisions were taken, it can be revisited,” the Ketu South MP noted.



Dzifa Gomashie was reacting to Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry's justification on why land borders remain closed since March 2020 in parliament of Monday, February 25, 2022.



It would be recalled that since Ghana recorded its first case of coronavirus in March 2020, land borders were closed and to date, the situation remains the same.



There have been several calls and agitations from traders, border town neighbours and some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the government to as a matter of urgency reopen the land borders.



But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address to the nation on December 15, 2021, noted that the time was not right for land borders to be reopened.



According to him, the decision taken by the government forms part of efforts to prevent the spread of the omicron variant in the country.



He assured the trading community that the borders would be reopened at the appropriate time.