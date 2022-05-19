Allow private investors to establish and run national airline – Captain Quainoo to government

Business News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian pilot with Emirates Airlines, Captain Solomon Quainoo, has urged government to give private investors the support to establish and run a national airline for the country.



According to him, major airlines like the British Airways, Air France, and others are owned by private entities therefore government should focus on providing the enabling environment for private entities to succeed in the area.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday, the renowned pilot said he is disappointed that Ghana has no national carrier.



” It is disappointing that we (Ghana) don’t have a flight carrier that is not owned by the government.



“The government can be in partnership with private entities. Looking at the experience of Ghana Airways and what went on, I think we should separate the national airline from politics/government, and give private investors the power and also provide favourable policies that will help us to build a very good flight carrier”.



Captain Solomon Quainoo on October 2, 2018, earned the spotlight as the first Ghanaian to fly the world’s biggest passenger aircraft, Emirates’ Airbus A380 from Dubai to Accra.