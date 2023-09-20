Allow Africa use its energy resources to benefit its people – Energy minister

Business News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Energy minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has underscored the need for Africa to be allowed to use every energy resource at its disposal for the benefit of its people.



The Minister made this known while speaking at the 24th World Petroleum Congress (WPC) in Calgary, Canada.



He reiterated Ghana’s firm stance on fully exploiting its hydrocarbon resources for the shared economic prosperity of its citizens in the wake of the energy transition.



Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh made the point that oil and gas exploration and production will continue in the next few decades to ensure the availability of natural gas, which for us, is the transition fuel.



Read his full statement below:



I made the point that oil and gas exploration and production will continue in the next few decades to ensure the availability of natural gas, which for us, is the transition fuel. Cognizant of the impacts of hydrocarbons on the environment, I indicated that we have already included Carbon Capture and Storage and other green interventions in our Energy Transition Framework to duly take care of emissions.



I further used the opportunity to market Ghana’s sedimentary basins which have huge oil and gas prospects and can be leveraged to develop the clean energy resources and green infrastructure we require.