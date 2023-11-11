All you need to know about feud between McDan’s salt mining company and Ada youth

Business News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Electrochem Ghana Limited, a salt mining company owned by Ghanaian businessman, Daniel Mckorley, popularly known as McDan has been in an unresolved feud with the people of Ada for almost three years.



The feud began somewhere in 2020 after Electrochem secured a lease from the traditional leaders and approval from the government to mine salt in the Ada-Songor lagoon.



The company claimed that the lease would open up opportunities for development in the area including providing employment opportunities for the youth in the area.



Meanwhile, the Ada people were divided on the prospects of the project; while some believed that the project was helpful, others said the privatization of the lagoon was a way of taking their source of livelihood as they also mined from the lagoon for survival.



Several demonstrations have been staged by the youth of Ada but that did not discontinue the project.



Despite the protests, Electrochem continued with the project which was commissioned by President Akufo-Addo on August 30, 2023, and also continued mining salt from the lagoon.



Chief of Terkpebiawe Clan in Ada and a leading member of Ada Songor Lagoon Association (ASLA), said in a press briefing in January that the residents will not agree for the company to mine salt in a vast territory of the lagoon.



“McDan has been given a place to work in the Lagoon and we entreat him to focus on his territory because we will not vacate our vast portion for him to operate. He alone cannot feed us and our subjects; this is the source of livelihood of the people. You McDan have no right to be here, your presence in Ada is illegitimate and you cannot give us any ultimatum,” he asserted.



In a renewed feud one person has been confirmed dead with several others injured after a shooting incident between residents of Ada and Electrochem Ghana Limited.



A journalist from the area, Isaac Ofei, who spoke to CitiNews after the incident said: “I was on air when I heard there was an attack on the people in the area. They were allegedly attacked by some land guards of Electrochem. About 25 people were reportedly injured.



“Today, these alleged land guards went to Toflokpo. The chief of the town informed me that when the landguards arrived, they began attacking anyone in sight. The people of Toflokpo retaliated as well. Some residents of Ada stated that this is their source of livelihood, so if Electrochem takes over all the land, where will they find their source of income and livelihood?” he asked.



Electrochem has however denied its involvement in the feud. Ghanaians await the government’s intervention to ensure that the long-standing feud comes to a peaceful end.



SSD/NOQ



