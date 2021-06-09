All set for Miss Agriculture Ghana 2021

Business News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Application for the 2021 Miss Agriculture Ghana project pageant has opened.



The Chamber of Women in Agribusiness Ghana founder, Ama Bonsu stated in an interview that "All is set for the pageant, which is the fourth edition. We are expecting a top-notch performance from the contestants. We want to change the narrative of agriculture in the country."



Interested persons wanting to participate must be a young lady between ages 18-30, should have passion for Agribusiness, have any project along the Agriculture value chain that can create more jobs for other young women.



Explaining how to apply for the pageant, she said "applicants must send a 1min entry video to WhatsApp numbers 0240-042-313 or 0541-956-735, post on all their social Media Handles and tag #missagricultureghana2021."



She stated emphatically that the pageant put together by the Chamber of Women in Agribusiness Ghana will contact only shortlisted applicants.



It is themed 'Miss Agriculture Ghana Beauty with Purpose, the female Agriculturist'.



At stake for the winner is an attractive cash prize of C5,000 as well as represent her brand at the National Farmers Day celebration event.

The winner will be embarking on a combo trip to Rwanda and Dubai.