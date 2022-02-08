All road contractors government owes will be paid with E-Levy – Roads Minister

Business News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has said government will settle the debts of all road contractors it owes as soon as the E-Levy is implemented.



He furthered that the number of deplorable roads in the country would be fixed with the revenue generated from the E-levy.



Speaking to the leadership of the road contractors association on Monday, February 7, 2022, Kwasi Amoako-Attah said, “When the E-levy is implemented, the road sector will get its fair share. All contractors owed by the government will be paid."



"A number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the E-Levy is introduced because all contractors we owe will be paid. You are going to benefit directly from its implementation. No serious government will joke with its contractors,” he added.



Meanwhile, government through the information ministry is organising town hall meetings to discuss the Electronic Transaction levy (E-Levy).



The exercise will also give government feedback on reactions from citizens on the proposed levy and how best to implement it.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has also warned of dire consequences for the Ghanaian economy if the E-Levy is not passed.



He urged Ghanaians to support the implementation of the E-Levy.