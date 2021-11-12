Aliu Mahama achieved fastest economic transformation under 4th republic - Farouk Mahama

Business News of Friday, 12 November 2021

• Aliu Mahama died nine years ago on November 19



• One of the sons of the late former vice president is now a Member of Parliament



• Aliu Mahama served with John Agyekum Kufuor



The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, says the fastest economic transformation witnessed under the fourth republic was largely engineered by the late former vice president, Aliu Mahama, during his stewardship as the head of the economic management team.



According to the Yendi legislator, the late vice president partnered his superior, the former president John Agyekum Kufuor, faithfully, achieving the deliverables on the governance front including the “introduction of the National Health Insurance, with free maternal care for pregnant women under which 56% of Ghanaians subscribed.



“School feeding Programme, Livelihood Empowerment Programme (LEAP) and Metro Mass Transit amongst other interventions were introduced as a tool alleviate poverty and reduce the suffering of the people.”



He stressed that the fastest economic transformation in the current republic was achieved under the late former vice president.



“This period witnessed the fastest economic transformation in the history of the Fourth Republic-attaining middle-income country status by 2006 much earlier than the projected year of 2015. His stewardship as a lead member of the Economic Management Team and government is historically recorded,” he said.



Presenting a statement on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, November 11, 2021, to commemorate the 9th year anniversary of the passing of the late vice president, the son of the former vice president observed that the legacy of his father transcends the borders of politics.



“He (Late Alhaji Aliu Mahama) is a legacy for leadership and humanity and a strong advocate for better standard of living for all.



“Aliu Mahama concerned himself with insisting for freedom from the shackles of poverty through the power of education. He lived a life filled with the belief that education and disciplined life-long learning are the most powerful weapons for changing the world,” he said.



