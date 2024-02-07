Alan proposes 152 solutions to Ghana’s economic problems

Business News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The leader of the Movement for Change and 2024 Independent Presidential aspirant, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has through the assembling of the best brains in the country on economic matters, proposed 152 solutions that are practical in nature that will help address the various challenges facing the Ghanaian economy.



The 152 solutions that were made known at the National Economic Summit, organized by him and his movement, dealt with four areas that have been identified under the Economic Cluster, deals with the macroeconomy, industrial transformation, agricultural transformation, and tourism.



Mr. Kyerematen believes that these 152 solutions will help offer hope to the people of this country and limit the level of hardships currently being experienced by the citizens.



Unlike the Vice President who as the running mate in opposition, decided to ask the then Vice President Amissah Arthur,170 questions, Mr. Kyerematen as a statesman and a responsible opposition person has rather provided 152 solutions which could be implemented by the Vice President Dr.Bawumia as now the leader of the governing party to deal with the current problems.



Mr. Kyerematen speaking on Asempa FM, Tuesday afternoon, on their political talk show “Ɛkosii Sɛn”, elaborated further on the solutions and also assured that the ill and uninformed e-levy which is killing the masses will be abolished when he takes over as the President of the country.



Mr.Kyerematen is of the view that the E-Levy does not add any tangible outcome to the welfare of the Ghanaian and so must be abolished to encourage electronic transactions.



He believes by abolishing e-levy, it will go a long way to propel growth in the economy.