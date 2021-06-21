Alan Kyeremanteng, Kofi Abban, Stonebwoy, Togbe Afede XIV, Fadda Dickson, Kwame Sefa-Kayi, honored at the maiden edition of Ghana Father’s Day Award

Press Releases of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: Kaya Tours

On Saturday, June 19, 2021, many of Ghanaian elite’s including Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Abeiku Santana, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Patrick Yaw Nimo (Chief Director, Ministry Trade and Industry) who represented Hon. Alan Kyeremanteng, Minister Trade & Industry and COP, Mr. Samuel Monney DG-Technical who also represented the IGP Mr. James Oppong Boanuh, gathered for the maiden edition of Ghana Father's Day awards and dinner night inside the Grand OMANYE HALL of the Labadi Beach Hotel, sponsored by Wilmar Africa Ltd and Organized powered by Kaya Tours Ghana Ltd.



The strictly by invitation program offered performances by classical Highlife singers, Akosua Agyapong and KK Fosu, and sensational afrobeats artiste, Mr. Drew and Daperfect Band. Their performances were powerful and resonated with the occasion. The debut edition of the Ghana Father's Day Awards & Dinner Night, and several to follow, was emceed by Jesse Agyepong. The night was, by numerous accounts given, a significant success.



Though only 26 Ghanaian father figures were honored on this first awards night, the first honors suggested the diversity that would come to mark the Ghana Father's Day awards and dinner night, with honorees that ranged from creative arts and culture, oil and gas sector, the traditional media sector, sports, politics, security service, and other interesting categories.



The winners on the night were, Rev Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye (Pastor, Maker's House Int'l Chapel), Mr Bernard Avle (General Manager, Citi FM & Citi TV), and Prof. Robert Ebo Hinson (Lec. UGBS), Mr Kwame Sefa-Kayi (Radio personality), Dr Kwekucher Ackah (Plant Pathologist/ Mycologist and Lecturer), Dr. Fadda Dickson (MD, Despite Media), Ambassador Clemence Gyato, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh (President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach), Minister Joe Mettle (Gospel musician), Togbe Afede XIV (Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of Asogli Traditional Area).



Other winners were Professor Azumah Nelson (Ghanaian Boxing Legend), Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro (Christian spiritual leader), Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Uncle Ebo Whyte (playwright and author), Mr. Patrick Sarpong, Dr Kofi Abban (Oil and Gas entrepreneur), Charles Antwi-Boahen, Mr. Livinstone Etse Satekla (Genius composer / musician), Mr. Bismark Kyei Frimpong, Mr. Agyenim Boateng (Ghanaian American lawyer and judge), Mr. Paul Kojo Yankey, Mr. Kwasi Acheampong, Mr. Michael Kofi Gyau, Mr. Anthony Adu Nketiah, Mr. Michael Adjei and Mr. Kwame Adu.



The biggest surprise on the night was when multiple award-winning Ghanaian broadcast Journalist, Tourism ambassador and CEO of KAYA Tours, Abeiku Aggrey Santana - one of the executive producers of the Ghana Father's Day awards and dinner night - was also honored with citation.



"We should be reminded that the responsibility of fatherhood and male parenting are divine and ordained by God. Not only has God given men the incredible privilege of imitating him as a father. He has also placed upon the shoulders of fathers an incredible responsibility. As our society has chosen this day to celebrate fathers, it is appropriate to remind fathers of their God-given responsibilities," a Keynote address delivered by COP. Mr. Samuel Monney DG-Technical on behalf of the IGP Mr James Oppong.



Ghana Father's Day awards and dinner night is an annual celebration event that is presented by Wilmar Africa Limited, Ghana (producers of Frytol) and is powered by Kaya Tours Ltd. The event seeks to honor fathers and fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.



Not only is it celebrated to honour a father but also other father figures including grandfather, big brother, and any such male guardian. The event also created the opportunity to talk about and understand the role a father plays in his child’s life.















