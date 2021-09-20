Akufo-Addo woos foreign investors in Houston

Business News of Monday, 20 September 2021

• President Akufo-Addo over the weekend had talks with the business community in Houston



• He wooed them to pump their monies into the Ghanaian economy



• He assured the investors of their investment safety and good returns on their principal amount



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his visit to Houston in the United States of America, entreated the business community to come and invest in Ghana.



According to him, aside from the creation of a business-friendly environment for the investors, their investments will be secured.



President Akufo-Addo reiterated that these investors will yield profitable returns on their investment as well.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, President Akufo-Addo said, the safety of investments will attract more investors in the country.



He said, “I indicated at the meetings that we, in Ghana, will continue to create and maintain the conducive investment environment that not only guarantees the safety of investments but good returns as well.”



“We will continue to protect legitimate investments, and preserve the atmosphere of peace, stability and security that has been an important contributor to the increasing presence of investors in Ghana,” he added.









