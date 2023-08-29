Akufo-Addo to commission largest Salt Mine and Processing Plant in Ada

Business News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Wednesday August 30, 2023, commission the Electrochem Salt Mine and Processing Plant located in Ada-Sege in the Greater Accra region.



The salt mine and processing plant, has the capacity to produce about 1,000,000 metric tons of salt per annum to supply to local and export markets.



In the medium term, the output is expected to be increased substantially with part of it being used to feed a Chlor-Alkali plant for the production of caustic soda and other chemical products.



The plant, which is operated by Electrochem Ghana Limited, a wholly owned Ghanaian company, first secured a 15-year mining lease by Parliament in October 2020, granting it a concession of 41,000 acres at Ada Songor.



The Ada Songhor Salt Project initially produced some 60,000 tonnes of salt in about two years in operation but the company currently produces between 200,000 to 300,000 metric tonnes following US$120 million investment in the project.



According to a circular issued on the event, President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the commissioning of the plant with Chiefs, Members of Parliament, Ministers of State and members of the business community also invited to grace the occasion.



Electrochem is seeking to boost salt production at the facility to one million metric tonnes annually to make Ghana the leading producer of the commodity in West Africa.



