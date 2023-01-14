Akufo-Addo terminates appointment of dep CEO of Northern Development Authority

Business News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority, Patrick Seidu, has been sacked.



His sack takes effect, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.



Mr Seidu's appointment was terminated by President Akufo-Addo.



A letter from the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare has asked Mr Seidu “to comprehensively hand over your duties and any official property in your custody to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority before your departure.”



Ms Osei-Opare also noted: “We thank you for your services and we wish you the best in your future endeavours.”