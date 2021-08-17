Akufo-Addo reappoints Kwadwo Genfi as Board Chair of Ghana Exim Bank

Business News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•President Akufo-Addo has re-appointed Kwadwo Boateng Genfi as Board Chair of Ghana Exim Bank



•Kwadwo Genfi will continue in the position with vast experience as a Global Business Executive



•Charles Adu Boahen has inaugurated a new board of the Ghana Exim Bank



Kwadwo Boateng Genfi has been reappointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIM).



The development comes after the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen inaugurated the board of the Ghana Exim Bank.



Kwadwo Genfi will continue in the position with vast experience as a Global Business Executive with wide-ranging expertise in Financial Management best practices, Working Capital Finance, Leading-Edge Solutions and Trade, Asset Management.



He is also known for executing over 25 transactions ranging from US$500,000 to US$39 million during his time working at US Exim Bank where he assisted in the organisation of seminars in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal respectively.



Following the inauguration of the Ghana Exim board, Kwadwo Genfi will work close with other members of the board including CEO of Eximbank, Mr. Lawrence Agyinsam; Elsie Addo Awadzi, Second Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana; Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi; Afua Asabea Asare, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA); Nana Osei-Bonsu, CEO of the Private Enterprise Federation (PEF).



Others are Mr. Peter Kwame Abrebese and Madam Catherine Quaidoo.