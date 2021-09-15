Akufo-Addo reappoints Alex Dodoo as Director-General of Standards Authourity

Business News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Prof. Alex Dodoo has been re-appointed as Director-General of the GSA



• This was communicated by the Chief of Staff in a letter dated September 9, 2021



• Prof. Dodoo was first appointed back in 2017



President Akufo-Addo has retained Prof. Alex Dodoo as Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).



The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare communicated the retention in a letter dated 9th September 2021, sighted by GhanaWeb.



Prof Dodoo, a pharmaceutical scientist, was first appointed as Director-General of the GSE in 2017 and has since worked with management to realize the government’s vision of protecting consumers and promoting seamless trade in Ghana and beyond.



“His Excellency the President is keen on industrializing Ghana and making it the trade hub of Africa. That is our focus at GSA; to help local industries produce in line with best practices and become competitive global brands,” Prof Dodoo told GhanaWeb.



He also thanked President Akufo-Addo for renewing faith in him and the team to lead GSA, pledging to continue working to improve the country’s quality infrastructure.