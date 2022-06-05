Akufo-Addo reaffirms Ghana’s strong commitment to AfCFTA

Business News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: business24.com.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reemphasized Ghana’s full commitment to the creation of a single African market which is demonstrated in the hosting of the Secretariat in Ghana.



“What’s going on around the world today calls for developing our own self-reliance and capacity to produce and grow things for ourselves and the market provides the framework in which that can be done,” he said in a meeting at the AfCFTA Secretariat in Accra.



African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat hosted the President of the Republic of Ghana and the President of Republic of Mozambique to update them on the progress of work on the continent’s trade integration agenda.



Addressing the two heads of states, ministers of states, members of the diplomatic community and the media at the AfCFTA Secretariat, the Secretary General Wamkele Mene highlighted progress made towards the implementation of the AfCFTA thus far.



“Much of the work that we were charged with by the Assembly of Heads of States in the first phase of the implementation of the agreement is nearing conclusion.



In the over 88percent of rules of origin, we have reached an agreement and over 28 services offers are almost at the stage of implementation.”



He said so far 43 countries have ratified the agreement signifying their commitment to the economic integration of the continent.



“These 43 nations have demonstrated that they have the legal and political commitment to reduce barriers to intra-Africa trade and investments as well as positioning our continent for prosperity for decades to come,” Mr. Mene added.



According to the president of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, although his country is yet to ratify the continental free trade agreement, it has signed on to it and has signaled her full commitment to its implementation.



The AfCFTA Secretariat presented a gift of rich Ghanaian Kenete to the visiting Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.



Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen thanked the two presidents for their unflinching commitment to the continental trade agreement.



“Africa has the potential to become the next powerhouse in the world but this will occur only if we industrialise and trade amongst ourselves. This is the opportunity that the single continental market is offering to us,” he added



Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan to spearhead women in trade agenda



President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has reiterated the country’s commitment to the process of building a single African market as the stepping stone towards achieving African unity through trade and industrial development.



She has also accepted the challenge to champion the course of women in trade as she pushes for equal opportunities for women and youth in the implementation of the AfCFTA.



Speaking at the AfCFTA Secretariat in Accra, Ghana on May 25 2022, the first Female President of Tanzania and currently one out of two serving elected female presidents on the continent, she said Tanzania is ready for regional integration and committed to unity of Africa.



She expressed her conviction that in connecting the regional economic communities, eventually the entire continent will be connected economically thus AfCFTA presents opportunity for growth.



“AfCFTA is an opportunity for growth and prosperity for Africa; as of today, Africa accounts for only 2percent of global trade and only 7percent of African exports are intra-continental. We cannot afford to continue waiting until all bolts and nuts are fixed before we start trading.



Some of the pending issues will be fixed on the way but we have to start trading now,” she indicated.



She said her country is proud to be one of the 43 countries that have ratified the AfCFTA agreement and expressed hope that the AfCFTA protocols will help address inequalities among women and youth entrepreneurs on the continent.



She added: “Women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses are likely to miss out on the opportunities of the AfCFTA if no deliberate strategies are taken to address their challenges because most of their businesses are small, informal and have low productivity.



It is my hope that the AfCFTA protocol on women in trade will address such challenges and pre-existing inequalities in African economies, especially for women and youth.”



The Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat commended the Tanzanian President for her efforts towards building her country and empowering women and proposed that she be the AfCFTA champion of women in trade.



The Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat presented gift from the secretariat to the first elected female president of Tanzania and the AfCFTA champion of women in trade.



“We admonish with great admiration your accomplishments as a country under your leadership even in the most difficult times caused by Covid-19. In particular, we are very proud of the works that you do to empower women leaders in Tanzania,” he said.



A deputy minister of Trade and Industry of Ghana, Herbert Krapah, assured that Ghana will continue to support the AfCFTA to economically integrate Africa’s economy.



He said: “Ghana remains a very proud host of the AfCFTA Secretariat and we have always been at the forefront of the integration agenda both economically and politically and we will continue to provide the needed support that’s needed to enable the secretariat to work efficiently.”



