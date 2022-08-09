Akufo-Addo ranked third highest-paid West African president - Report

Business News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been listed as the third highest-paid president in West Africa.



According to a Business Insider Africa report, Akufo-Addo is beaten to the top spot by his Ivorian and Liberian counterparts, Alassane Ouattara and George Manneh Weah respectively.



The report which lists the 15 top-earning African leaders reported Akufo-Addo’s annual earnings at US$76,000 – an equivalent of about US$6,300 per month.



On the full list, Akufo-Addo is placed at the 14th spot, sandwiched by Rwanda’s Paul Kagame in the 12th spot (US$85,000) and Malawi’s Lazarus Chakwera in the 14th spot (US$76,000). Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari completes the list at the bottom with US$69,000.



“One thing of concern is that the annual salaries of most leaders are well above the country’s GDP per capita or average wages. This is why many young citizens are curious to discover how much African leaders earn so that they can compare their pay packets with the average salaries and GDPs of other respective countries,” the report read in part.



The report pegged Ghana’s GDP vis-à-vis the president’s earnings at 2,188.



Data used to determine the salaries were “scoured from country websites and data from organisations such as the International Monetary Fund and the CIA World Factbook,” the report added.



Here are the top five highest-paid African leaders



a. Paul Biya of Cameroon – US$620,976



b. King Mohammed IV of Morocco - US$488,604



c. Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa - US$223,500



d. Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya - US$192,200



e. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda - US$183,216



