Akufo-Addo promotes made in Ghana chocolate at Dubai EXPO

Business News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promoted Ghana-made chocolate at the Dubai EXPO on Tuesday, March 8.



Speaking during the opening of the EXPO, he told the participants that “Ghana is ready for business, Ghana is the land of opportunity for private capital. I invite all of you to visit the Ghana pavilion and the opportunity for a taste of Ghana’s hospitality characterized by the nutritious chocolate made from Ghana’s premium cocoa.”



He further told the investors in Dubai that Ghana is a place where investments are protected by the legal regime adding that the country has an independent judiciary that upholds the rule of law and respect for property rights.



“We are a country where investments are secure and protected under a governance system where independent judiciary upholds the rule of law and respect for private property rights. Ghana is ready for business, Ghana island of opportunity for private capital,” he said at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.



Mr Akufo-Addo also said Ghana is the right place for them to invest because the country is the safest in the whole of West Africa.



Apart from the safety, he said a number of initiatives have also been introduced to make business transactions easier for all.



“As part of the process of formalizing the economy we have amongst others, implemented a digital property address system, issued biometric national identification cards to residents so that every resident will have a unique identification number, ensure paperless transaction at our ports.



“Today, we are the safest country in West Africa, we are the largest recipients of foreign direct investments in West Africa. We are ranked 3rd in the ease of doing businesses index in West Africa.



“We are the new commercial capital of Africa by virtue of our hosting of the Secretariat of the Africa Continental Free trade Area, we are the second-largest cocoa producer in the world, we are the largest producer of gold in Africa, we are endowed with considerable deposits of bauxite, iron ore, manganese, lithium, oil and gas, diamond and timber and we are geographical, closer than any other country to the center of the planet,” he said.



The Expo aims to forge new partnerships and inspire ground-breaking solutions across key industries worldwide. It also seeks to raise awareness about the worldwide issues that mankind faces.



The Expo provides several possibilities for networking and the promotion of international connections. Individual pavilions will be set up at Expo 2020, with countries exhibiting their unique cultures and technical innovations.