Akufo-Addo praises himself for drastic increase in GDP

Business News of Monday, 27 December 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana's GDP 6.6%
Cedi has depreciated by 5.2% against the U.S. dollar this year
Ghana likely to achieve a treasury annual growth target of 4.4%, Government statistician
Following a report released by Bloomberg showing an expansion of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 6.6%, President Nana Addo Dankwa has heaped praises on himself for this feat.
The Bloomberg report noted that Ghana performed beyond expectations - 3.5% in the last quarter.
Ghana's GDP for the second quarter was 5.1%.
Reacting to this news report in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, "Ghana today!"
The service sector, agricultural sector, others helped boost the economy.
Below are the sectors that helped the economy witness some growth:
Services sector - 13.4%
Education subsector expanded by 24.2% after children resumed school.
Agricultural sector grew by 9.2%, led by fishing, which expanded 14.3%.
Quarter-on-quarter overall GDP expanded 1.6%.
