Akufo-Addo lied about 95% increase in expenditure for education – Okludzeto

Business News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo expenditure on education the lowest in 20 years, MP



Mahama’s expenditure on education always met UNESCO criterion, Okudzeto



Data confirms that Mahama did better than Akuf-Addo in education sector, says Okludzeto



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okludzeto Ablakwa, has said President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo lied when he said education expenditure had increased by 95 percent under his tenure.



According to the MP, the government of ex-president John Dramani Mahama spent over GH¢23 million on education and not GH¢20 million while Akufo-Addo spent over GH¢44million and not the over GH¢40 million suggested by the current president.



Okludzeto, who said this on Twitter, indicated that these figures, translated to a growth rate of 87 percent and not the 95 percent the president was boasting about.



“I submit emphatically that President Akufo-Addo's claims are terribly wrongly and pathetically misleading. As the unimpeachable data confirms, the President's numbers and percentages are gravely inaccurate,” he said.



Also, the MP said President Akufo-Addo's expenditure on education was the lowest Ghana has had in the past 20 years when it came to the share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) spent on educations.



He added that the Akufo-Addo-led government has in the past five years met the UNESCO and "The Education 2030 Framework for Action" criterion of country's spending at least four to six percent of their GDP on education only once.



“As we say, figures don't lie - President Mahama posted 4.6% in 2013, 4.7% in 2014, 4.6% in 2015 and 4.5% in 2016. Compare this to President Akufo-Addo's 3.6% in 2017, 4.0% in 2018, 3.5% in 2019, 3.3% in 2020 and an abysmal 3.0% in 2021.



“Clearly, President Akufo-Addo's best performance of 4.0% in 2018 is worse than President Mahama's lowest performance of 4.5% in 2016,” the MP said.



He added that ex-President Mahama has never fallen below the global benchmark of a minimum of at least 4 percent share of total GDP to education and that Ghana's all-time best performance occurred in 2011 with an impressive 8.14% when the NDC's President Mills and Vice President Mahama were at the helm of affairs.



“President Akufo-Addo must be informed that the globally accepted benchmark in evaluating the real commitment of any government with respect to public expenditure on education is to assess the share of GDP spent on education,” the MP further stated.



View the full statement below





Public Expenditure on Education — The Sacred Facts /1 pic.twitter.com/DS5F4ttWyE — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) January 13, 2022