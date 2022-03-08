Akufo-Addo leaves Ghana to attend EXPO 2020 in Dubai

Business News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: presidency.gov.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Monday to the United Arab Emirates as the head of Ghana’s delegation to the Dubai EXPO 2020.



The EXPO aims at forging new partnerships and inspiring ground-breaking solutions across key industries worldwide.



It also seeks to raise awareness about global issues faced by mankind.



The Expo provides several possibilities for networking and the promotion of international connections.



Individual pavilions will be set up at Expo 2020, with countries exhibiting their unique cultures and technical innovations.



President Akufo-Addo will deliver a statement on “Ghana Day”, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, 2022.



He is billed to hold bilateral talks on matters of mutual interest with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; participate in a Business Forum under the auspices of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC); and hold meetings with other investors interested in doing business in Ghana.



The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Keyerematen, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.



The President will return to Ghana on Friday, March 11, 2022.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.