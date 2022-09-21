Akufo-Addo is being 'delusional' with economic rebound hopes – Prof Hanke

Business News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, has cast doubt on Ghana’s ability to recover from the current economic crisis it is in.



He said in a Twitter post on September 20 that President Akufo-Addo was being delusional with his positive outlook on the economy that it will soon recover.



“Pres. Akufo-Addo has assured us that #Ghana will "soon recover" from its current economic crisis. SPOILER ALERT: Akufo-Addo is DELUSIONAL. Today, I accurately measure GHA's inflation at a stunning 81%/yr. That's more than DOUBLE the official rate,” Professor Hanke tweeted.



President Akufo-Addo since the economy began to experience a downturn has been assuring the populace of his government’s commitment to steer country out of the woods.



He has touted the prowess of his ministers in that regard, insisting that a ministerial reshuffle was not needed.



In a recent tour of the Central region, President Akufo-Addo assured that the economy will bounce back stronger by 2024.



“I am very determined that by the time I leave office on the 7th of January, 2025, the economy of Ghana will be back again in the strong place, because that is the way I’m going to be able to help my party break the eight,” he said in a media engagement.



Ghana’s economy has been hard hit according to the government by the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and banking sector clean-up.



The rippling effect has been an increase in the cost of living, record high inflation rates and downgrades of the economy by rating agencies such as S&P and Fitch – a situation which has dealt a heavy blow to government’s ability to access the international capital market.



The Cedi has also been on a free fall compelling the Bank of Ghana to resort to hiking its monetary policy rate to deal with the situation.



The worsening economic situation compelled the government in July to initiate contact with International Monetary Fund for an economic support programme.



Ghana is said to be targeting an amount of US$3 billion over three years from the International Monetary Fund once an agreement on a programme is reached. The new amount requested as a loan was double the government’s initial target of $1.5 billion.



