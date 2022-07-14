'Akufo-Addo has passed the begging bowl to IMF' - Prof. Steve Hanke

Business News of Thursday, 14 July 2022
Renowned Johns Hopkins University economist, Professor Steve Hanke, has again criticized the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance amid a challenging economic time.
In a post shared on Twitter, Professor Steve Hanke asserted that the current IMF programme which the country hopes to benefit from will fail like previous ones.
According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s pass of the 'begging bowl to IMF' will not yield any results adding that the country’s inflation stood at 50% year on year contrary to the data from the Ghana Statistical Service which puts it at nearing 30%.
Professor Steve Hanke was commenting on the postponement of the mid-year budget review which was to be presented on July 13 but rescheduled to July 27.
“Pres. Akufo-Addo passes the begging bowl to the IMF. Ghana has even postponed its mid-term budget review in hopes of ANOTHER IMF loan. SPOILER ALERT: Like GHA's past 17 IMF programs, a new program won't work. Today, I measure Ghana's inflation at 50%/yr,” he tweeted.
