Akufo-Addo government has invested in more factories than any other president in Ghana – Gabby

Business News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Co-founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has indicated that President Akufo-Addo’s investment in factories and other essentials in the economy is more than that of any government in the history of Ghana.



According to him, even Ghana’s first president, Nkrumah’s achievement cannot be compared to the NPP’s achievements in the past 5years.



He made these comments whiles speaking at a forum by the NPP’s National Youth Wing (TESCON) where the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia addressed the nation on its current economic situation.



“When you look into the record of this country, this government has invested in making sure that more industries are built than any government in the history of this country, since Nkrumah. We were told Nkrumah was the one who was industrializing Ghana. How many factories did Nkrumah build? And how many factories have been built over the last five, or six years? Yet we are afraid to talk about these things,” he stated.



He also asserted that the government invested heavily in security services to ensure that corruption is dealt with.



“This government has invested in the Police than any government in our history, yet we get accused of being corrupt. This government has invested in anti-corruption and government institutions. Not just a percentage, in actual numbers, both nominal and real terms, and even as a percentage than any government. Yet you get accused of being a corrupt government.



“Where does the money go when you invest in anti-corruption institutions? When you see their budgets going up two, three or, four times. Yet we get accused of that.



“This government has invested in the army, the army forces that any government, the evidence is there”, he emphasized.



On agriculture, he stated, “This government has invested in agriculture more than any government, and I’m talking about both real terms and nominal terms, in terms of numbers.



When you invest in Agric, what do you do? It’s in fertilizer, it’s in extension workers. The evidence is out there. It’s in the warehouses that are being built”.