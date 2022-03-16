Akufo-Addo government ‘fleeing’ from SONA due to economic misery – Adongo

Business News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government struggling to pass key legislation in Parliament



Ghana's economic situation is very serious – World Bank



Ghanaians already know the state of the nation – Adongo mocks



Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament Finance Committee has mocked the Akufo-Addo administration for fleeing away from delivering State of the Nation Address (SONA).



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was earlier scheduled to deliver the address on March 3, 2022, but the event has now been postponed indefinitely.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Isaac Adongo opined that the continuous delay in delivering the 2022 SONA is due to the current government’s fear in addressing the nation after putting the country into economic misery.



“If Nana Addo and Bawumia are afraid to tell us the state of the mess they have put the economy in, Nana Addo can deliver the message of the state of the nation by Zoom. Ghanaians already know the state of the nation.”



He further indicated that the President can opt to deliver the SONA via popular virtual platform ‘Zoom,’ adding that Ghanaians already know what the state of the nation is.



“Like E-levy this one too turn tomorrow tomorrow next. Let your man [Akufo-Addo] file for interpretation from the Supreme Court. They may unanimously rule that the message of the state of the nation is unconstitutional for 2022 per the spirit and letter of the constitution,” Isaac Adongo posted on Facebook.







Meanwhile, Ghana’s economy has been described to be in distress by some economists, the World Bank and some credit rating agencies.



The World Bank recently admonished the Government of Ghana to remain transparent with citizens on the country's current economic situation.



According to the Country Director of the World Bank for Ghana, Pierre Laporte, Ghana will face a tough time in its bid towards restoring macro-economic sustainability.



“Is it a really serious situation? Well, the numbers speak for themselves. The situation is very serious. At the World Bank, we’ve not hidden the fact when we’ve held discussions with government officials and even the head of state that, Ghana faces a very tough road ahead to restore macro sustainability,” Pierre Laporte cautioned at a public lecture on March 7, 2022.



“Yes, COVID-19 has not helped. But even before COVID-19, there were signs that the situation was getting a little bit challenging. So, the key thing is to be transparent with the people. Yes, the figures speak for themselves, but not everybody is as educated as we are. Not everyone understands what the numbers mean, so it is important to talk about it like we are doing. More important is for us to find solutions for the problem,” he added.



Also, on the international capital markets, investors have signalled uncertainty about Ghana's economic outlook and prospects.



Key rating agencies such as Moody's Investor Services and Fitch Ratings have all downgraded Ghana’s creditworthiness.



Already, government is struggling to approve key legislation in Parliament despite presenting its 2022 budget statement in November last year.