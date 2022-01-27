Akufo-Addo explains why Ghanaians need to accept E-Levy

Business News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy to be re-laid before parliament



Revenue from E-Levy to build more roads create jobs, Akufo-Addo



E-Levy will reduce our dependence on debt, Akufo-Addo



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget reading in parliament announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The introduction of the E-Levy has since courted several controversies in the country, especially amongst parliamentarians and Ghanaians.



While some are for it, others are against the passage of the E-Levy bill.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has added his voice to the Ken Ofori-Atta's on the need for Ghanaians to accept the E-Levy.



According to him, the revenue generated from E-Levy would be used to construct more roads in the country.



Also, jobs would be created for the teeming unemployed youth in the country with some funds from the E-Levy.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said E-Levy will help reduce government's dependence on debt.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, "The E-Levy will provide government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt."



Meanwhile, the E-Levy will be re-laid before parliament next week for deliberation and approval.



