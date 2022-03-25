Akufo-Addo enjoying fruits of Mahama’s investments in energy sector – Tony Aidoo

Business News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Tony Aidoo, has described claims by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that it was their administration that resolved Ghana’s energy crisis as “sheer propaganda”.



According to him, Ghana’s challenges were solved by the John Mahama-led administration.



In an interview on JoyNews, he said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, should not count the feat as part of their achievements as John Mahama was the one who set the foundation before leaving office.



He explained saying, “…the benefits were not felt during his [Mahama] time but the foundations were put there by him.”



His comments follow the debate on which government has been better managers of the economy.



Dr. Tony Aidoo said the Mahama administration did a good job by ending Ghana’s energy crisis, allowing for the current administration to benefit from the investments.



According to him, former President Mahama had tried to fully resolve the crisis but could not generate the expected results before leaving office.



“President Mahama and his administration faced difficult times, in terms of the energy crisis. The methods of solving that energy crisis took so long in my opinion," he said.



“Instead of attempting to solve it at one stroke at a point in time when the economy needed the energy input, he should have done it in instalments. That’s why the benefits were not felt during his time but the foundations were put there by him,” he emphasized.



Then “you [the Akudo-Addo administration] come and you’re enjoying the fruits of that foundation and throw rhetorics and claim credit for it, that’s propaganda,” Tony Aidoo stated.