'Akufo-Addo continues to drive the Ghanaian economy off a cliff' – Prof. Hanke

Professor of Applied Economics at the John Hopkins University-USA, Steve Hanke has once again taken a swipe at the economic mismanagement of Ghana under the Akufo-Addo administration.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb Business on January 8 via X [Formerly Twitter], Professor Hanke, who has been ardent critic of President Akufo-Addo, accused him driving the Ghanaian economy off the rails.



Prof. Hanke’s tweet was also accompanied with a cartoon illustration to stress on his view point.



“Pres. Akufo-Addo continues to drive the Ghanaian economy off a cliff,” Professor Hanke wrote via X.



The US-based Professor gained traction in the Ghanaian media space in 2022 where he constantly lamented the barrage of economic mismanagement imposed by the country's economic managers on citizens.



He has also described Ghana’s cedi as a junk one and referred to the country as a debt junkie.



Meanwhile, Ghana which is currently under a 17th IMF bailout programme is seeking to clinch an agreement with externals creditors to pave way for the second tranche bailout of $600 million.



The funds, when approved by the IMF Executive Board, will help restore macroeconomic stability, address debt sustainability and among others.



