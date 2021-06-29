Akufo-Addo commissions first Toyota Tsusho assembly plant in Ghana

Business News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•The president has commissioned the Toyota Tsusho Vehicle Assembly plant in Tema today June 29, 2021



•He said the plant is part of governments effort to make Ghana a regional automobile hub



•He also said measures are in place to export made in Ghana cars to other African countries



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a Toyota Tsusho Vehicle Assembly Plant in the Free Zones enclave of Tema on June 29, 2021 as part of plans to ensure that the Ghana Industrialization Transformation Agenda is achieved.



He said the establishment of the plant has been facilitated by government’s bold move to develop the Ghana Automotive Development Policy under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



He added that the vision is to make Ghana a fully integrated and competitive industrial hub for the automotive industry in West Africa.



“This facility has already offered some three hundred and thirty-four (334) employment opportunities to young Ghanaian graduates from our tertiary institutions across the country, notably from the University of Ghana, the University of Cape Coast, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the George Grant University of Mines and Technology, and some technical and vocational institutions,” he said.



He also said measures are in place to export Made in Ghana cars to other African countries in the coming years to rope in more revenue to develop the country.



“New and highly skilled jobs are being created, the use of foreign exchange to import second used vehicles will be reduced and at the same time the export of made in Ghana cars to other African markets will earn our nation much needed foreign exchange,” he added.















