Akufo-Addo commissions Toyota Assembly Plant at Tema

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to commission a Toyota Vehicle Assembly Plant on Tuesday, June 29.



The ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Free Zones enclave in Tema.



This comes a couple of years after President Akufo-Addo and the Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Ichiro Kashitani, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a Toyota and Suzuki Assembly Plant in Ghana.



The two had projected the last quarter of 2020 for the production of the first Ghanaian assembled vehicle but the global pandemic scuttled the projection.



On Tuesday, the Toyota Tsusho Manufacturing Company Limited in Tema will see the commissioning of the plant as part of the industrialization agenda of the government.



This comes on the back of already established vehicle assembling plants like Volkswagen (VW), Nissan, Renault, Hyundai, Sinotruk and Suzuki in Ghana.