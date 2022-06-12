Akufo-Addo challenges Tourism Ministry to rake in US$4 billion by 2024

Business News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Target 2million arrivals, Nana Addo tells Tourism Ministry



Tourism industry third largest contributor to GDP



Renovated museum expected to attract not less than 120,000 visits annually



President Akufo-Addo has thrown a challenge to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, to rake in US$4 billion as revenue and a target of 2million arrivals by 2024.



The President stated that tourism, arts, and culture “are effective tools for economic transformation” which Ghana “can benefit from because we possess a significant number of heritage resources.”



He gave the charge at the commissioning of the newly renovated national museum at Adabraka in Accra, on Friday, June 10, 2022.



He said “Ghana has 65% percent of the edifices linked with the Trans-Atlantic slave trade” and “the oldest European edifice in Africa, the Elmina castle, built-in 1482, is right here with us.”



“With the tourism industry currently ranking as the third-largest contributor to our GDP after cocoa and our hydrocarbon resources, the government seeks to position the sector to contribute even more to the size of our nation’s GDP.



“I am throwing a challenge to the Ministry of tourism arts and culture and its implementing agencies to achieve 2 million international arrivals by the year 2024, with the corresponding revenue of some USD$ 4 billion,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He further urged the Tourism Ministry to create some 150,000 jobs annually through its activities in line with my government’s objective of providing jobs for the youth.



The President further noted that the renovated museum is expected to attract not less than 120,000 visitors annually and create some 15,000 jobs.



“The rapid development of our economy which we are rapidly striving to achieve in order to raise the living standards of the Ghanaian people to dignified levels has to go hand in hand with the flowering of our arts and culture which defines Ghana’s unique contribution to African and world civilization,” the President said.