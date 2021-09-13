Akufo-Addo cautions business professionals, lawyers to honour tax obligations

Business News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• President Akufo-Addo has cautioned business professionals to honour their tax obligations



• He described as embarrassing the number of lawyers flouting the country’s tax laws



• The president made the call during the 2021 Ghana Bar Conference in the Upper East region



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged business professionals and lawyers in the country to honour their tax obligations.



According to him, persons who fail to comply with the tax laws will be made to face the law.



Addressing participants at the 2021 Ghana Bar Conference in the Upper East Region-Bolgatanga, President Akufo-Addo cautioned that the Ghana Revenue Authority will soon move to deal with over 60,000 business professionals and lawyers evading taxes.



“It is embarrassing that lawyers are often on top of the list of those who flout our tax laws and use their expertise to avoid paying taxes. They appear to think, that being members of the learned professions puts them above compliance with everyday civic duties like paying taxes”, Akufo-Addo said.



“They will soon be receiving friendly phone calls from the tax authority. I sincerely hope that those involved will swiftly move to regularize their tax affairs before the GRA moves to crack the whip,” the President mentioned.



Already, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed that close to 6,000 lawyers were found to have been evading taxes after the GRA conducted an exercise.



Reacting to the development, Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame, expressed his displeasure over the phenomenon of Ghanaian lawyers evading their obligations.



He said it is rather unfortunate many lawyers tend to live luxurious lifestyles which does not correspond to the revenue they generate.



Addressing fellow members at the same conference on Monday September 13 2021, Godfred Dame pointed that tax evasion by lawyers was a criminal act and contrary to the rules and ethics of the profession.



“It is sad to say that many lawyers are caught in the phenomenon of tax evasion, as they unjustifiably avoid being caught in the tax net, either by understating their profits or concealing their true incomes. The luxurious lifestyles of certain lawyers, riding in the plushest of vehicles and acquiring top-end properties, are hardly commensurate with the amount of taxes they pay,” Godfred Dame said.



“I entreat lawyers to honour the fullest of their tax obligations, as not to do is not only criminal but also bothers on a gross violation of professional rules. The legal professional conduct and ethical rules requires lawyers to demonstrate the highest level of ethical behaviour and integrity at all times,” the Attorney General added.