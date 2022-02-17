Akufo-Addo appoints Perry Okudzeto, Linda Asante as Deputy Chief Executives of NPA

Business News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

NPA Governing Board confirm appointment of two deputies



Perry Okudzeto, Linda Asante assume office on March 1, 2022



NPA critical to regulation of downstream petroleum activities



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Perry Okudzeto and Linda Asante to serve as Deputy Chief Executives of the National Petroleum Authority.



This comes after the decision was communicated to the NPA in a letter from the office of the presidency dated January 13, 2022.



Following this, a statement dated February 16, 2022, said the appointment is expected to effect from March 1, 2022, and is pursuant to the powers vested in the President under Section 49 (1) of the National Petroleum Authority Act, 2005 (Act 691).



“In line with the constitutional requirements governing such appointments, the Governing Board at its 29th Ordinary Board Meeting held on 15th February 2022 confirmed the appointment of Mr. Perry Okudzeto and Ms Linda Asante to the position of Deputy Chief Executives of the National Petroleum Authority. Mr Perry Okudzeto and Mrs Linda Asante’s appointment as Deputy Chief Executives of the National Petroleum Authority will be effective 1st March 2022,” the statement read.



Meanwhile, Perry Okudzeto and Linda Asante will assist Mustapha Hamid who is currently the CEO of the NPA in managing the affairs of the NPA which is a critical sector dealing with the regulation of downstream petroleum activities in Ghana.



