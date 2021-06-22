Akufo-Addo appoints Mustapha Hamid as Chief Executive of NPA

Business News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr. Mustpha Hamid has been appointed Chief Executive of the NPA



• He is expected to oversee all operations in the country’s downstream petroleum sector primarily with regulation



• Hamid is to assume duties as NPA CEO from 1 July 2021



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Mustpha Hamid as Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Asaase Radio has reported.



The development comes after the former Chief Executive of the Authority Hassan Tampuli was elected as Member of Parliament for Gugeshu constituency in the Northern Region.



According to details of his appointment in a letter dated 17 June, Hamid is to assume duties as NPA CEO from 1 July 2021.



He is expected to oversee all operations in the country’s downstream petroleum sector which primarily deals with regulation.



Prior to his appointment, Dr. Mustapha Hamid was a spokesperson for Nana Akufo-Addo while the incumbent was a presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party from 2008 to 2017.



He was later appointed as Information Minister where he served for a year and was subsequently redeployed as Minister for Zongo and Inner-City Development.