Akufo-Addo appoints Kofi Tutu Agyare as new VRA board chairman

Business News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Volta River Authority has a new Board Chairman



• He is in the person of Kofi Tutu Agyare



• The newly constituted Board of VRA have been tasked to ensure electricity is affordable to all



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Kofi Tutu Agyare as Charmain on the newly inaugurated board of the Volta River Authority, VRA.



Tutu Agyare is coming to the role as a current managing partner at Nubuke Investment, an asset management and advisory firm. He also currently the Head of European Emerging Markets and a member of the Investment Bank Board.



Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, speaking at the inauguration ceremony for members of the new VRA board last week tasked them to work assiduously in making the cost of electricity affordable to all.



He argued that the current cost of power which is on a high does not help promote government’s industrilisation agenda.



“We have to work with the regulatory agencies to ensure we generate efficiently, distribute efficiently, and make it affordable for Ghanaians; one of the things we are doing is that for the next four years, we have told Ghanaians that we do not want dumsor and (it) is the VRA mandate that we ensure that dumsor is a thing of the past,” the minister urged.



The new VRA board chairman has also pledged to work towards ensuring the transformation of the Authority and the Ghanaian populace.



He also pointed that some challenges which have been identified in the power generation sector will require urgent attention.



The new VRA Board Chair will be assisted by Chief Executive Officer of VRA, Ing. Emmanuel Twum Antwi–Darkwa, Kwame Anyimadu–Antwi, Dr Joyce Rosaline Aryee, Richard Obeng Okrah and Most Rev. Cyril K. Ben Smith, PhD. as members.



The others are; Mr Musa Badimsugru Adam, Solomon Adjetey Sowah and Madam Janet Anane.