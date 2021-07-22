Akufo-Addo appoints Kennedy Agyapong as Board Chair of Ghana Gas

Business News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo has appointed lawmaker and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong as board chairman of the Ghana Gas Company Limited.



According to the Energy Minister,Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Mr Agyapong’s nomination and swearing-in of the board made up of nine others signifies the President’s trust and confidence in them to serve the company and turn its fortunes around.



“Your nomination is indicative of His Excellency President Akufo Addo’s confidence in your individual and collective abilities to steer the affairs of one of the key state-owned companies in Ghana’s energy sector. You are by this appointment expected to provide direction and leadership in the day-to-day running of the nation’s premiere mid-stream gas business company,” the energy minister said.



“I am aware that in times past one of the major challenges Ghana Gas has faced is Volta River Authority’s indebtedness to it; payments for the gas supplied them in their operations were quite irregular. As you take over the helm of affairs, I urge you to be keen in ensuring that debts owed the company are paid regularly,” he stressed.



He continued, “As sector Minister, one of my priorities is to rid the sector of avoidable debts especially, ones I call intra-energy sector debts. This will ensure liquidity of companies in the carrying out of their operations as well as other financial obligations”



The energy minister said this at a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday July 21, 2021.



The newly sworn-in board chair of Ghana Gas, Kennedy Agyapong in his acceptance speech said, “We want to assure you that we are going to corporate with you and we are going to ensure that the right thing is done”



Meanwhile, other members of the nine-member board of Ghana Gas are Mr. Ben KD Asante, the Managing Director of the company; Mr. John Darko, Mrs. Adelaide Mary Benneh; Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli; Mr Abraham Ossei Aidooh; Madam Delphine Dogbegah; Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio, and Mr. Stephen Sumani Nayina.



The Ghana National Gas Company was first established in July 2011 as a limited liability company with the core mandate geared towards building, owning and operating natural gas infrastructure required for gathering, processing, transportation and marketing.