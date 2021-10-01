Akufo-Addo appoints Dr Antwi-Boasiako as Director General of Cyber Security Authority

Business News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako has been appointed as Acting D-G of the CSA



• He initially served as National Cybersecurity Advisor for Government and Head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)



• Dr Antwi-Boasiako has championed various policies and strategies for Ghana’s Cybersecurity Act



Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve as Acting Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) effective October 1, 2021.



Prior to the role, Dr Antwi-Boasiako served as National Cybersecurity Advisor and Head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).



A statement issued by Cyber Security Authority explained, “Dr Antwi-Boasiako has led, the revision of Ghana’s National Cybersecurity Policy & Strategy (NCPS) and the development and passage of Ghana’s Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), two enabling interventions which constitute the anchors of Ghana’s cybersecurity development.”



“In his role as advisor to government and the head of the NCSC, Ghana acceded to the Convention on Cybercrime (Budapest Convention), ratified the African Union Convention on Cyber Security & Personal Data Protection, launched Ghana’s National Cybersecurity Awareness Programme (Safer Digital Ghana) and established Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Incident Reporting Points of Contact which has allowed the public to report cybercrime and cybersecurity incidents.”



It added that Dr Antwi-Boasiako’s tenure as Cybersecurity Advisor saw Ghana’s cybersecurity improve significantly.



The country’s ITU Global Cybersecurity Index increased from 32.6% in 2017 to 86.69% in 2021 placing Ghana as the third most ranked nation in Africa with global ranking of 43rd from a previous 89th position.



Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako is also the founder of e-Crime Bureau, West Africa's first and award-winning cybersecurity and digital forensics firm established in 2011.