Akufo-Addo appoints Comfort Ocran as BoG board member

Business News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Ghanaian motivational speaker and Author, Mrs. Comfort Ocran as a board member for the Bank of Ghana (BoG)



Mrs. Comfort Ocran is part of a new Board inaugurated by the President to formulate policies for the achievement of the Bank’s objectives.



The Board will be chaired by the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Ernest Addison.



Madam Comfort Ocran is the wife of ICGC Pastor, and popular motivational speaker, Albert Ocran.



She is the CEO of Legacy & Legacy, a management consultancy company, and serves as the Executive Director of Springboard Roadshow Foundation, a youth development, and mentoring platform.



She is also the co-founder of Combert Impressions.



Other members of the Board include Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, and Mr. Charles Kofi Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.



Dr. Kwame Owusu-Nyantekyi, Dr. Samuel Nii-Noi Ashong, Mr. Jude Kofi Bucknor, Mr. Joseph Blignam Alhassan, Mr. Andrew Adinorte Boye-Doe, Dr. Regina Adutwum, Ms. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, and Professor Eric Osei Assibey are also members of the board.



