Akufo-Addo appoints Bice Osei Kuffour as acting Managing Director for Ghana Post

Business News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Post gets new acting Managing Director



Obour to oversee expansion of postal service



Ghana Post receives facelift by Akufo-Addo administration



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Bice Osei Kuffour to serve as the acting Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited.



According to an Asaase News report, the appointment is subject to regularization in accordance with relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the company’s regulation.



Bice Osei Kuffour who is popularly known as Obour is expected to oversee the expansion of the postal service which has been revamped over the past four years.



He will also work closely with existing management of the Ghana Post to develop new strategies and policies seeking to reach out to viable and non-viable areas of the postal service network.



Bice Osei Kuffour however takes over from James Kwofie as the acting Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited subject to regularization.



Meanwhile, operations of the Ghana Post Company Limited was given a facelift by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration as part of its digitization agenda.



Government through the postal service has facilitated the introduction of a digital addressing system to enhance locations services, delivery of parcels and post mails.