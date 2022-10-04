Akufo-Addo, Finance Minister has failed, no two ways about that – Amoabeng

Business News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

The Chief Executive Officer of defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has stated that Ken Ofori-Atta has failed in his role as Finance minister of the country.



He noted that the President has also failed in his capacity as no sanctions have been meted out to the finance minister over his inability to manage the economy.



According to him, the government has not come up with any rescue plan as to how the country’s immediate challenges will be solved.



Amoabeng according to 3news reports, intimated that the government must take the necessary steps to control the local factors that are causing the economic challenges the country currently faces.



“You must do what you can locally, for the external factors you can’t do much, what are you doing locally to reduce the effect? We are not doing anything. The government hasn’t come out to say we coming down on certain things,” he is quoted by 3news.com.



Adding on Amoabeng said, “of course if you fail with the planning and management of the Finances of the country you have failed.



“So yes [the Finance Minister] has failed, there are no two ways about it.”



However, he stated that the President must act responsibly in ensuring that his appointees work as expected.



“The president has failed first, so if you ask me, it is the president who has failed, everything starts with leadership, he appoints everyone and so if you appoint the wrong people, you must take responsibility for it. You can delegate authority, not responsibility,” he added.



