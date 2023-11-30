Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led gov’t introduced 50 new taxes since 2017 – Ato Forson

Business News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minority Caucus in Ghana’s Parliament led by its Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson says the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Bawumia-led government has introduced 50 new taxes since assuming office in 2017.



He said the taxes have brought nothing but too much burden on the already impoverished Ghanaian.



The Minority Leader alluded during his concluding remarks on the 2024 budget debate in Parliament on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.



“Mr. Speaker, you recall in 2017 this same Finance Minister told this House that they were removing so-called ‘nuisance taxes.’ That was a hoax! Today, we are witnessing an epidemic of nuisance taxes, taxes, and more taxes.



This government has burdened Ghanaians with over 50 taxes despite their promise ‘to shift the economy from taxation to production.’ Mr. Speaker, notwithstanding the over 50 taxes imposed by this government since 2017, this 2024 budget is introducing additional taxes worth GH¢11 billion,” he said.



According to him, the Minority in Parliament cannot support the 2024 budget because of some new taxes introduced.



“Mr. Speaker, any additional tax will worsen the extreme poverty in our dear country. We cannot support these new taxes because they will put an extra burden on businesses. Already, businesses are collapsing because of the high cost of doing business in Ghana.



We cannot support these new taxes because currently tax exemptions pending before the Finance Committee amounts to GH¢5.5 billion, equivalent to USD449 million,” he reiterated.