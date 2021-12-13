Akuapim South Municipality to distribute 100,000 hybrid coconut seeds

Business News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Akuapem South Municipal Assembly is to nurse 100,000 hybrid coconut seeds for distribution next year to farmers interested in coconut farming.



Mr Frank Aidoo, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the coconut would be ready for harvest by the next four years after planting.



Mr Aidoo announced this during the Municipality’s National Farmers' Day celebration.



Ms Ernestina Ohene, 58, a native of Dago in the Akuapim South Municipality, was adjudged the best farmer.



She grows plantain, cocoyam, yam, oil palm, coconut, cassava and has a seven-acre cocoa farm and five acres of rubber plantation, among others.



The 2021 Akuapem South Municipality Best Farmer is also an agro-processor and an animal farmer.



The celebration was on the sub-theme: “Eastern commodity satellite markets: a game-changer in consolidating food systems in Ghana under Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ). Together we grow! Together we sell!”



In attendance was the Member of Parliament (MP), Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Municipal Director of Agriculture, Municipal Coordinating Director, the Chief of Aburi and other security officers.



Twenty farmers were recognized for their hard work in crop and animal farming, aquaculture, agro-processing and organized farmer-based groups.



The event was beautified by the different colours of crops such as plantain, cassava, yam, maize, vegetables, pineapples and live catfish.



Students from the Akuapem Vocational Technical Institute also exhibited various types of local organic foods, which were served at the end of the programme.