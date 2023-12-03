Akpeteshie, trotros, aboboyaas, to be taxed in 2024 – Ato Forson

Business News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

The Minority Leader in Parliament intends to tax when the 2024 budget is approved.



According to him, the government is currently only interested in taxing Ghanaians.



Highlighting some items that will be taxed as contained in the excise duty bill submitted to parliament, he noted that the government was out of ideas.



On his X page on December 3, 2023, he wrote “Fellow Ghanaians, this government indeed has an insatiable appetite for taxes. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is imposing 20% tax on 'akpeteshie' (they have run out of ideas).”



He explained that petrol and diesel vehicle owners should also expect to pay a new annual tax of GH¢100 per vehicle on all petrol and diesel cars (internal combustion engine vehicles).



“This tax will be imposed on all trotros, aboboyaas, okadas, taxis, commercial buses, trucks, ambulances, construction and heavy-duty vehicles, water tankers, private cars, etc. Once your vehicle is powered by petrol or diesel, the government is imposing this tax on you,” he added.



Ato Forson said: “According to the government, this policy is aimed at promoting the use of cleaner/more eco-friendly sources of energy (like electric vehicles). Companies will also pay GH¢100 per tonne of carbon dioxide emission.”



The Minority concluded by saying that this is according to a tax bill submitted by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.



He had earlier noted that the minority will not agree to the approval of the 2024 budget in its current state as this will exacerbate the plight of Ghanaians.



