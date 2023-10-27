Akosombo dam spillage: Fishing activities on Keta Lagoon temporarily banned

Business News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Following the high water level of the Keta lagoon due to the spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams, fishing activities have been halted till further notice.



According to the Municipal Chief Executive of Keta, Emmanuel Gemegah, the action taken by the municipal forms part of efforts to safeguard lives and properties during this period.



In an interview with Citi News, he explained that, “The spillage of the Akosombo Dam ends up in the Keta Lagoon because where it will have to pass through into the sea has been affected and therefore raised the water level.'



"Apart from the River Volta, we also have other water bodies in addition to rainfall and so there is high pressure in the Keta Lagoon, and we feel if we should allow anybody to get close, we may lose lives and properties,” he added.



The Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023.



This was due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.



Several communities in the Volta region have been left flooded because of the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo dam by the Volta River Authority.



While the current inflow to the reservoir is pegged at 400,000 cubic feet of water per second, the authority says it is spilling just about 183,000 cubic feet of water.



They, however, cannot ascertain when the spilling exercise will be over.



