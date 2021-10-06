AirtelTigo to reward customers with over GH¢1 million in 'To Gu Me So' promo

Business News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: AirtelTigo

AirtelTigo Ghana has launched a consumer recharge and point-based promotion dubbed, "To Gu Me So" which literally means “shower it on me”. The promo aims at rewarding AirtelTigo customers with over GH¢1 million Ghana cedis in cash.



In addition to that, thousands of customers will win Free data and call minutes. The AirtelTigo "To Gu Me So Promo" will run from 5th October to 20th December 2021.



Speaking at the launch event at the Kaneshie Market on Tuesday, 5th October 2021, the Chief Sales Officer, Abubakari Halidu said, “Our vision is a better life for our customers, and we are using the To Gu Me So Promo to reward thousands of customers across the country in the form of cash, data and call minutes to empower customers to realize their aspirations and to enjoy in the last quarter of the year.”



All prepaid customers of AirtelTigo are eligible to participate in the To Gu Me So promo. Customers who want to be showered with attractive cash prizes should simply do more on AirtelTigo Network.



The promotion comes in two parts: Recharge and Point-Based. In the recharge-based promo, customers will have to perform a one-time activity or dialing *500# and select option 1 to join the promo. Every day within the promo period, between the hours of 6 am – 10 pm, all customers who recharge up to GHs5 or more, become eligible for the free data and call minutes given in the following hour.



Customers can recharge GHs 5 via single or multiple recharges. There is no limit for the free data & call mins prizes and customers can win any number of them during a day, or during the promo period. Customers are encouraged to keep doing GH¢5 recharges to keep winning more.



The point-based promo customers must simply do more on the AirtelTigo network and thereby accumulate points and win cash prizes. Customers will get points based on the activities they do on the network like reloading airtime, purchasing voice & data bundles, making paid calls & sending SMS from their airtime as well as doing more transactions on ATM.



Additionally, customers will have an option to subscribe to the ‘SMS trivia game’ and accumulate more points. Lastly, customers can always buy additional points via ATM on *500#.



He continued, “to ensure a fair prize distribution across the country, Ghana has been categorized into 4 zones and the winners will be selected from these zones. We are giving out a total of GH¢7,200 worth of cash prizes every day to customers who accumulate the highest points at the end of each day.



In addition, AirtelTigo will reward customers with bigger cash prizes given every week and month. The promo will end with massive Grand Cash Prizes of GH¢100,000, GH¢50,000, and GH¢25,000 to the top 3 winners”.