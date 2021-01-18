Business News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: aviationghana.com

Airports Company probe alledged theft case at Kotoka Airport

File photo: The passenger alleged the said amount was stolen from his luggage at Kotoka Airport

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has commenced investigations into the alleged theft of GH¢1,500 from the luggage of a passenger.



The passenger who goes by the Facebook name Kwahu Mayor Koopong alleged in a Facebook post that an amount of GH¢1500 was taken out of his checked-in bag at Kotoka Airport.



He, however, did not provide the date of travel, airline, and other important information required to assist with investigations in the post.



Ghana Airports in response to his post on Sunday, January 17, 2021, requested the passenger to send his contact details to its official email account @info@gacl.com.gh to enable investigations to commence.



The passenger in question has subsequently submitted the required details and investigation has begun.