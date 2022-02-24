Airport workers union, staff express unflinching support for new MD – Board Chair

Business News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

GACL gets new Managing Director



Pamela Djamson-Tettey assumed office on February 18, 2022



Pamela Djamson-Tettey has over 25 years of professional and working experience



Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Paul Adom Otchere, has said the transition process for the newly appointed Managing Director of the company is almost complete.



This comes after Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey met and held preliminary engagements with the unions and staff of the company following a board meeting held on Wednesday, February 23.



In a Facebook post shared by the GACL Board Chair, Paul Adom Otchere noted that said the unions expressed their total support for Pamela Djamson-Tettey as the new Managing Director of the company.



“By the grace of God, we have moved a step forward towards completing the transition at the Ghana Airports Company Limited. Our new MD, Mrs Pamela Djamson-Tetteh, our dear lady from Peki in the Volta Region was introduced to the unions and the staff after our board meeting today. The unions expressed total support for her,” portions of his post read.







The transition process for the appointment of the new GACL Managing Director comes after the Board earlier held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.



The meeting saw Yaw Kwakwa submit his resignation as the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited which took effect on February 17, 2022.



In a statement announcing Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey’s appointment, the GACL said the new MD will assume office effective February 18, 2022.



It also detailed the academic and professional experiences of Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey who takes over as the third woman to be appointed as Managing Director of GACL.