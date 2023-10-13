Airport official accused of 'forcing' woman to pay $178 instead of $57 for not using 'goro boy'

Business News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efforts to eradicate corruption and streamline services for Ghanaians are ongoing.



However, despite all the noise, it seems some officers at the Airport Customs Office in Accra are still bent on forcing people who come to their office to use the service of middlemen known as 'Goro Boys.'



On October 10, 2023, a woman identified as Madam Gifty was charged double the required tax on her parcel when she refused to use the services of a "goro boy" who was recommended by a customs officer at the Airport Customs Office in Accra.



According to Madam Gifty who spoke exclusively to GhanaWeb, she imported an item worth GH¢1,200 weighing 6.9 kilograms from Shein upon the arrival in Ghana via Aramex.



However, at the Airport office, an officer identified as Kodjo, informed Gifty that, to clear her item, she needed to engage a goro boy (agent).



Madam Gifty declined and insisted on following the proper procedure to pay for her parcel, which was originally priced at $57, equivalent to over GH¢500.



The customs officer then took her document, which indicated a payment of $57, and crossed out the printed price.



He then manually wrote GH¢1,058 as the new amount with a pen, effectively raising the fee.



Gifty insisted on paying the stated amount and receiving a receipt, instead of making an off-the-record payment.



After paying GH¢1,058, Gifty noticed she was charged for both the item's value and weight, which was contrary to the requirements.



Below is how she shared her frustration with GhanaWeb:



"I went to the office to clear my parcels, and the officer told me to use an agent, which I refused.



"Knowing very well that I had declined to use the agent, I proceeded to pay my taxes based on the invoice ($57).



"However, the officer ignored the item's value on the invoice, canceled it with a pen, and charged $109 plus an additional $69, totaling $178.



"This was done to pressure me into using 'goro boys' or engaging in an off-the-record deal with him. I refused and paid as per the official procedure."



Below is the receipt copied to GhanaWeb:







NAY/OGB