Airlines to pay $3,500 as fine for each unvaccinated passenger - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Get vaccinated, Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians, foreigners



Airlines to bear the cost of headstrong passengers



Land borders remain closed



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that airlines will be surcharged $3,500 for each unvaccinated passenger they fly into Ghana.



Also, unvaccinated Ghanaians who departed the country before December 14 and return on December 28, 2021, will be offered vaccination on arrival at the airport.



According to President Akufo-Addo, per the Ghana Health Service statistics, 75% of the positive cases recorded at Kotoka International Airport came from passengers who were not vaccinated.



Addressing the nation on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, he stated that this directive - fining airlines - forms part of government's measure to prevent the importation of omicron variant of coronavirus.



He said, "communications have been duly sent to all airlines flying to Ghana of the imposition of a 3500 dollars fine for each unvaccinated passenger that is allowed to board the flight into the country. Unvaccinated Ghanaians and residence in Ghana who departed the country before 14th December and who returned by 28th December will be offered vaccination on arrival at the airport."



He further entreated Ghanaians to get vaccinated and adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols during this yuletide.



Meanwhile, land borders remain closed till further notice.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the time was not right for the land borders to be reopened.



